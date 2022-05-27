Henry Quartey is losing his 'fire' - Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah

Governance Lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, has called on the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, to wake up and enforce his strict measures in making Accra work again.

The Regional Minister has been acclaimed as the 'best' Minister in the current Akufo-Addo administration due to his unintimidated posture to instilling discipline in the residents of the capital city.



The Minister launched the campaign "Making Accra Work Again" in which he introduced a number of measures like the operation clean your frontage exercise to better the sanitation situation in the city, relocating onion traders at Agbogbloshie, issuing directives to drivers who illegally blow sirens to stop it and demolishing structures at inappropriate places among others.



Making submissions during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, Dr. Otchere-Ankrah expressed disappointment in the Minister.



According to him, the Minister seems to have relaxed in fearlessly executing his duties.

He asked Henry Quartey not to quench his fire to do the right thing, stressing, "the best time to implement change is when you have public support . . . the things he said and he had the Presidency support, nothing ever stopped him. I plead with him not to let us down".



He added; "Don't let us be disappointed, especially those of us who believed in you. I still believe in you; you can do it. So, please keep the fire burning."



