Henry Quartey not only competent but efficient - Ishmael Ashitey

Greater Accra regional minister Henry Quartey

Former Greater Accra Regional Minister Ishmael Ashitey has commended the current Regional Minister Henry Quartey.

According to him, the current Minister is not only competent but efficient.



Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm, Mr. Ashitey noted that he believes the Minister has distinguished himself and must be supported.



He asked Ghanaians to support him in making the region the best.

He commended for his ability to relocate the onion sellers, an initiative he said several ministers failed to do.



To him, that was a bold step he took and for that reason, Ghanaians must appreciate him.