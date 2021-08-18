Henry Quartey orders immediate towing of trucks 'wrongfully' parked along Kokomlemle roads

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has ordered the immediate towing of all abandoned cars and removal of pillars abstracting human and Vehicular movement on the Kokomlemle roads in his constituency.

Henry Quartey gave this directive on Tuesday, 17 August when he embarked on his usual working visit to his constituency to engage with constituents.



The exercise forms part of measures to rid the city of obstructing traffic, which is becoming a road safety menace.



The trucks which were offloading building materials were parked on the shoulders of the road causing heavy traffic.



He immediately instructed the drivers of the trucks to quickly move and directed the Police and the Assembly's task force to clamp and tow any vehicle parked at an unauthorised location.

The Minister, in a response to their concerns, directed officers from the Assembly's Works Department to visit the site and provide the necessary supervision and technical support.



"I’m pleading with everybody within the city to comply with the directives from city authorities and ensure the law works effectively,’’ Henry Quartey said.



