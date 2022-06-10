0
Henry Quartey orders the arrest of people clamping down cars

Henry Quartey 88.jpeg Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), Henry Quartey

Fri, 10 Jun 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), Henry Quartey, has instructed the police to arrest individuals who are found clamping vehicles in the region.

He lamented the series of complaints from some members of the public about the incessant clamping of vehicles at unlawful places.

The Minister posited that these individuals who engage in the act are said to be from private entities contracted by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and other assemblies in the capital.

“The Regional Coordinating Council is directing that with immediate effect, all clamping in the Central Business District in Accra stops, and we are saying it takes effect now.

The firms are to come with their documents to the respective assemblies. Anybody found clamping or enforcing traffic regulations should be arrested by the police.”

