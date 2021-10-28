Henry Quartey’s 'dirty' banners, posters have become eyesore in Alajo – Kwesi Pratt

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

• Kwesi Pratt claims Henry Quartey's constituency has been engulfed with sanitation challenges

• He says the minister has not shown desire to deal with the situation



• He is not impressed by his exploits so far



The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has explained why he is yet to be impressed by the actions of Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey.



Pratt says unlike some Ghanaians who have been wowed by the innovations of the Minister, he still has reservations about the genuineness of his actions.



Pratt’s skepticism about Henry Quartey is premised on what he perceives to be the lack of implementation of those actions in the minister’s constituency.

Pratt stated on Metro TV that while Henry Quartey is enforcing the law in other constituencies, his area which is Ayawaso Central is engulfed with same challenges.



He cited an example of ‘dirty banners’ of Henry Quartey littered in the streets of Alajo to buttress his view.



Kwesi Pratt says until he sees those same changes in Henry Quartey’s backyard he will not join the bandwagon of praises.



“From the very beginning I stated that I’m not one of those enthused by what the Greater Accra Regional Minister is doing. I said I was waiting to see if what he is doing in Adenta, Tudu and those areas would be done in his own constituency which is Ayawaso Central and I have been watching very closely.



“I drive through Alajo a lot and if you drive through, his own torn banners and posters which have become an eyesore are still hanging there. All the electricity wires have his banners which are dirty and nobody is cleaning them. Why is the exercise not being carried with vigour in Ayawaso Central?

“Why is the exercise being carried in Tudu, Adenta, Kpone and other places and not Alajo. If the exercise is good for all, it must happen in every constituency. That for me is a problem,” he said.



Kwesi Pratt also asked the minister and the government to consider some of the concerns raised by the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Transport Committee, Kwame Agbodza.



Agbodza is arguing that Henry Quartey is not clothed with the powers to ban tricycles in Accra.



His claim has been rejected by Henry Quartey but Pratt who supports the move wants more stakeholder engagement on the matter.



“The issues about legality raised by the minority are worthy of consideration. The other issue worthy of consideration are the needs the tricycles are fulfilling. Can you imagine Accra without these tricycles carrying rubbish? What would have been the state of waste in Accra.”