Henry Quartey set to commence phase 2 of decongestion of Accra

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr. Henry Quartey has expressed gratitude for the support he has received in the decongestion exercise he embarked on fee weeks ago in Agbogloshie.

He specially thanked the president for the opportunity given him to serve as a regional minister.



Read his full post below

After two weeks of peaceful and intensive decongestion exercise at Agbogbloshie, we brought to the closure of phase one of the exercise after achieving ground zero. We’ll commence phase two very soon.



Nevertheless, I would want to extend my utmost gratitude to His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for giving me the opportunity and the maximum support to serve in the capacity as the Greater Accra Regional Minister.



Again, I thank the Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Navy, Police Service, Immigration Service, Prison Service, Fire Service, Nadmo, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Local Government, Zoomlion Gh Ltd and the Regional coordinating council for their unrelenting support towards the Let’s Make Accra Work Agenda.