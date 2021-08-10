Henry Quartey tightens implementation of Covid protocols in Accra

Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister

Source: 3news

The Greater Accra regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey who is also chairman of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) is ensuring the strict compliance of all the coronavirus protocols in the region in order to curb the spread of the virus.

He has issued a number of instructions to that effect.



A statement he issued said “In compliance with the president’s update number 26 on covid-19 safety protocols and the increasing number of cases in the region the Greater Accra regional minister as chair of the REGSEC and the regional public health emergency management committee in collaboration with the regional police command and the regional health directorate of the GHS directs that;



“There should be mandatory adherence to all Covid-19 safety protocols at all events at all times in any public places and space in the region

“All security councils in the various assemblies should embark on routine checks at public places i.e school, lorry stations, and markets especially in commercial transports (trotos) to ensure that there is strict compliances.



“All MMDCEs should collaborate with their respective police commanders and other security apparatus in ensuring that all activities associated with funerals are held in open air space and it should not exceed a duration of two hours.”