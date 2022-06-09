Henry Quartey to deal with CSIR land encroachment

File photo

The Regional Security Council (RESEC) of the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) has served notice that it will deal with the menace of encroachment of lands belonging to the Animal Research Institute of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) at Frafraha in the Adentan municipality.

The Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey, served this notice after paying a working visit to the CSIR enclave on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.



“I have received complaints by some government officials that government lands are being encroached in the area, hence, the need to visit to see, firsthand, what the situation is”, he said.

“REGSEC will meet soon and I will make a decision in no time,” he assured the workers of the institute, adding: “I will ensure that the situation is dealt with in no time.”



The institute told the minister that its workers are living in fear due to the activities of land guards.