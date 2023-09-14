HepaGuard Project: Afenyo Markin commits GH¢1 million to fight Hepatitis B

The MP for Effutu Constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Source: Isaac Amoah-Asare, Contributor

Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo Markin, has committed GH¢1,000,000.00 to support Mumbies Foundation, a health non-governmental organisation to help deal with the menace of hepatitis B.

In a press release by Mumbies Foundation and signed by its Project Manager, Israel Adorbley, the initiative, HepaGuard Project is aimed at protecting liver health, raising awareness, and making a lasting impact on the Effutu Municipality and beyond.



The release also emphasised that the initiative is solely financed by the Deputy Majority Leader as his contribution to the well-being of all Ghanaians, especially those within Effutu and its environs.



Hepatitis B, a silent epidemic affecting communities in Ghana and worldwide, has a significant presence within the Effutu Municipality. The HepaGuard Project is set to change that. It is more than a campaign; it is a movement toward better health and brighter futures, driven by the vision and support of Alex Afenyo Markin.



However, the MP has been instrumental and a great financial pivot to the Mumbies Foundation and has collaborated on many occasions to spread the education and screening of hepatitis B within the municipality since its formation.



Afenyo Markin has also called for the inclusion of hepatitis B in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to afford opportunities to the less privileged in our society.

"The project seeks to provide free Hepatitis B screenings and vaccinations to all individuals within the Effutu Municipality and beyond and also support Hepatitis B pregnant women with free immunoglobulin. Early detection and prevention are at the core of our mission", he said.



Meanwhile, the MP held a stakeholders engagement meeting at the Ebenezer Methodist Cathedral at Winneba Taxi Rank on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.



He briefed members on the need for him to commit the amount to fund the screening and vaccination for the people, especially the youth.



Afenyo Markin also informed them about Effutu hosting this year's ECOWAS Parliament again in the coming days and called for collaborative support to make it a success even more than the previous one.