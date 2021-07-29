Hepatitis-free future achievable – First Lady

First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has reminded every Ghanaian to get tested and seek treatment if diagnosed with Hepatitis.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo gave the reminder when Ghana joined the rest of the world to mark Hepatitis Day yesterday, Wednesday, 28 July 2021.



The theme of “HEPATITIS CAN'T WAIT” according to Mrs. Akufo-Addo is a clarion call to action adding that “every 30 seconds, someone dies from Hepatitis related conditions.”



She noted that a hepatitis-free future is achievable with a united effort.

She, therefore, called on all health units and agencies to work together to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030 as set by World Health Organization.



Viral hepatitis, a group of infectious diseases known as hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E, affects millions of people worldwide, causing both acute and chronic liver disease.



Its signs and symptoms may include abdominal pain, dark urine, fever, joint pain, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, weakness and fatigue, yellowing of skin and jaundice among other complications.