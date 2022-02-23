Her people are wicked - Adwoa Safo advised to take her security seriously

Sarah Adwoa Safo is MP, Dome-Kwabenya and Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection

Adwoa Safo continues to be absent from parliament

NPP MPs unable to push for passage of E-Levy



Hawa Yakubu died in 2007



The Deputy National Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ruth Seddoh, has thrown a piece of cautionary advice to the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, urging her to be extra conscious about her personal security.



She explained that there are ‘wicked’ people within the MP’s party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who could be out to harm her.



“I fear for Adwoa; she must take her security very seriously. Her people are wicked and can do anything to have their way,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

Ruth Seddoh’s post ended with a “Hawa Yakubu RIP,” without any further explanations on why she made such an allusion to the late former MP and stalwart of the NPP family who died after a short illness in 2007.



Sarah Adwoa Safo has been at the centre of a lot of backlash and criticisms from, especially members of her party in the last few weeks, particularly because she has been away from the country, and for that matter parliament, under circumstances that have not been clearly understood.



It is also believed that her continuous stay away from parliament has been impeding parliament’s attempts at passing the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy).



