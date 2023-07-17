File photo: Herdsman connives with trader to ‘steal’ 114 bags of maize from farmer

A herdsman working for a farmer has allegedly conspired with a trader to steal 114 bags of maize from the farmer's storehouse.

The farmer whose name is given as Mohammed Latif Michael indicated that each bag of maize weighed 50 kilogrammes, and the estimated value of the total 114 bags is about GH¢37,050.00.



According to a newspaper report by the Chronicle dated July 13, 2023, the herdsman, whose name is given as Richmond Anan and the trader who is also referred to as Sarah Mensah, were dragged before an Accra Circuit Court on Monday, July 10, 2023, for stealing and abetment respectively.



Both pleaded not guilty before the court, presided over by Isaac Oheneba Kuffour and were granted bail in the sum of GH¢50,000.00 each with sureties each.



The prosecuting officer, Chief Inspector Michael Vuvor, who represented the fact brief to the court named the farmer, Mohammed Latif Michael as the complainant and Richmond, one of the accused was taking care of his livestock and living in the house with him.

According to the prosecutor, on February 7, 2023, the complainant asked Richmond to assist him in finding customers to buy his maize.



He promised to do so and asked to inspect the maize's quality and storage location.



On February 25, 2023, the complainant travelled, and Richmond secretly opened the storeroom, allowing Sarah to steal 114 bags of maize worth GH¢ 37.050.00.



The prosecution added that Sarah sold all 114 bags of maize to unknown customers. When the complainant returned from his trip and discovered the maize had been stolen, he suspected Richmond.

The complainant on realizing the crime committed, reported the case to the Baatsonaa Divisional Police command.



The court was not told how Sarah was arrested in connection with the theft case at this time, but it was learned that during investigations, the accused admitted to the crime but failed to assist the police in tracing the alleged customers who purchased the stolen maize.



The prosecution went on to say that all efforts by the police to recover the money from the accused had also failed. Following an investigation, the accused were charged with the offences and brought before the court.



NW/WA

