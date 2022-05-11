Here are 10 MPs with PhDs in Ghana’s 8th Parliament

GhanaWeb lists 10 Ghanaian MPs with PhDs

Ghana’s parliament has a total membership of 275 Members of Parliament representing the various constituencies across the country.

As a house of debate and legislative proceedings, it can’t be disputed that education is an important factor in determining the participation and work of legislators, albeit the variations in levels.



GhanaWeb in this feature lists a number of MPs in Ghana’s 8th Parliament who have attained high education credentials by acquiring a Doctor of Philosophy degrees.



Dr. Clement Abas Apaak



A second term member of parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak represents the people of Builsa South on the ticket on the opposition National Democratic Congress.



He holds a PHD in Ethnoarchaeology from 2008. He also holds an MPHIL from 1999 and Bachelor of Arts in History and Archaeology from 1996.



His work experience includes lecturing at the University of Ghana and the University of Simon Fraser (British Columbia as well as serving as a presidential staffer at Ghana’s presidency.







Dr. Hamza Adam







Dr. Hamza Adam is a first term Member of Parliament for the people of Kumbumgu Constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.



He has a PHD in Rural Livelihoods (2014), an MPhil in Agricultural Extension (2009 and a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Technology (2003).



He was Senior Lecturer (Head of Department) at the university for Development Studies.

Dr. James Klutse Avedzi







James Klutse Avedzi has represented the people of Ketu North in Ghana’s 4th, 5th 6th, 7th and current 8th parliament.



He holds about 11 certificates including a PHD in International Relations and Politics acquired in 2014.



Some of his professional certificates cover accounting, financing, taxation and investment analysis.



Dr. Stephen Amoah







Stephen Amoah is a first term New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament representing the people of Nhyiaeso in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.



He was awarded a PHD by the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology for the 2020/2021 academic year.



His also holds a Master of Science in Strategic Financial Management (2007 and served as a Chief Executive Officer of government’s Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) in the first term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He currently serves on Parliament’s Finance Committee and Privileges Committee.



Dr. Cassel Ato Forson Baah





Dr. Ato Forson is a fourth consecutive term Member of Parliament for the people of Ejuamko Enyan Esiam on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress.



His highest education qualification is a PHD in Finance acquired in 2020. Touted as a financial expert, Dr Forson holds other certificates in Taxation, Economics as well as accounting.



He is a former Deputy Finance Minister of the Republic of Ghana.



He is currently a Ranking Member of Parliament’s Finance Committee.



Kingsley Nyarko







Kingsley Nyarko is the current Member of Parliament for Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



An educationist by career before venturing into politics, the first term MP acquired a PHD in Educational Psychology in 2008.



He also holds a Masters (2005) and a Bachelor (200) in Education Psychology.



His work experience includes Lecturing at the University of Ghana and holding the position of headmaster in a Junior High School.



Murtala Ibrahim Muhammed





Murtala Muhammed is in his second term as Member of Parliament for the people of Tamale Central on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.



He has a PHD in Political Science acquired in 2020 as well as a Bachelor of Law (2016), Bachelor of Arts in Psychology (2003) and a Masters of Science in Development Planning and Management (2008) among other certificates.



Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum







An educationist by profession, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum is the current Minister for Education for President Akufo-Addo’s second term government.



He is Member of Parliament for the people of Bosomtwe Constituency, having represented the constituency in the 7th Parliament.



Dr Aduwtum acquired a PHD in Education and Administration in 2007. He holds other academic certificates including a Masters in Education Management(1997), and a Bachelor of Science in Land Economy (1990).



Dr. Kwabena Donkor







Dr. Kwabena Donkor is a third term Member of Parliament for the people of Pru East Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.



He acquired a PHD in 1995 and holds other certificates including a Master of Science in Development, Administration and Planning (1992), and a Master of Business Administration (1996).

He has headed various energy institutions in Ghana including being the Chief Executive officer for the Petroleum Commission, Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Limited (BOST).



He was also once a minister in Charge of the defunct Power Ministry under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama government.



Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah







Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah is a Deputy Minister for Finance in the second term government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He is a first-term Member of Parliament for the people of Ejisu Constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.



He holds a Doctorate in Business Innovation, a Master of Business in Finance and a Law Degree among other qualifications.



He is the current Vice Chair Person of Parliament’s Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.