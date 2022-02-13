Here are five government critics who have gotten into trouble recently

Arrested critics of government (L-R) Vormawor, Captain Smart, Bobie, Thompson and Bennie

Government accused of seeking to silence critics

Some journalists and critics charged with offences



John Mahama tasks Akufo-Addo to stop criminalizing free speech



A number of government critics have had a harsh last few days, from those in the media to activists - who serially lash out at the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government.



One sentenced to jail, two others arrested and charged to court, and the fourth; picked up and being held pending arraignment on Monday, February 14, 2022.



The wave of arrests and prosecution has triggered concerns about the way and manner in which government is going after critics with criminal processes in instances that some politicians, civil society groups and social commentators aver that civil processes should suffice.



GhanaWeb profiles five government critics who have recently gotten entangled with the authorities.

Captain Smart's revolution comment



Godsbrain Blessed Smart, the host of Onua TV’s Maakye program, was in December 2021 arrested for calling for a revolution in the country while decrying the rate of corruption and decadence in governance.



He was picked by the Nima Divisional Police Command for making “some unsavoury comments that jeopardize peace and security.” Captain Smart as he is popularly referred to, called for “insurrection against the state and its institutions.”



Police said in a statement that he was cautioned for offensive behaviour conducive to breaches of the peace, as defined by section 2017 of the Criminal Act, 1960 (Act 29).



Oheneba Boamah Bennie of Radio XYZ jailed



The radio presenter, was this week incarcerated for statements he allegedly made against Supreme Court judges after the 2020 elections.

The case against him was prosecuted by the Attorney General and eventually he was jailed two-weeks for contempt of court and slapped with a fine in addition.



ASEPA boss charged



Mensah Thompson, Executive Director of ASEPA, a think tank, was this week charged with publication of false news by Circuit Court in Accra and was subsequently admitted to bail of GHC50,000 with two sureties.



He had alleged in a Facebook post that the presidential jet had been used last December by family members of the president for a shopping trip to the United Kingdom.



The Airforce disputed his claims following which he apologised and retracted same his allegation but the AirForce pursued the matter by reporting it to the Inspector General of Police for further action, hence the court case.



Accra FM's Bobie Ansah charged

Kwabena Bobie Ansah was arrested on Thursday, February 10 for making unsubstantiated allegations against the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia.



The journalist accused the duo of “fraudulently granting themselves state lands at AU Village, around the Kotoka International Airport for the construction of [the] Rebecca Foundation, a non-governmental project”.



The broadcaster, per the police charge sheet made the allegations on January 1, 2022. However, investigations into the matter revealed that it was false.



He has been charged with the publication of false news and offensive conduct following which a Kaneshie District Court granted him a GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties.



#FixTheCountry convener in Police grips



Police confirmed in a statement early Saturday, February 12, 2022 that they had arrested Oliver Barker-Vormawor, an activist and convener with the #FixTheCountry Movement.

The lawyer by training had been arrested because of a social media post threatening a coup. He is due to be arraigned before a court on Monday, February 14, 2022.



Mahama reacts to recent arrest of journalists



In an open letter to President Akufo-Addo, former President John Dramani Mahama lamented what he said was the criminalization of speech under the current government.



The latter part of his piece which cited some of the above case read: “This is a dangerous blueprint you are fashioning for our dear nation and it must not be encouraged. Your actions as President have totally discredited your self-acquired accolade as a human rights lawyer and activist.



“Ghana has long emerged from the unfortunate past where journalists were cowed by incarceration and brutalization.



“I fear that if you do not take immediate action to arrest this unfortunate trend, when you exit the high office of President in January 2025, freedom of speech and a free media will certainly not be counted as part of the legacy you leave behind.”