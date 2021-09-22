Here are four places where negative reactions met the MMDCE nominees

Some youth of Odododiodio demonstrated against the nomination of Elizabeth Sackey

• Varied reactions have met the president’s list of MMDCE nominees

• Some nominees have been rejected by a cross-section of their subjects



• The president finally announced his list of MMDCEs on September 19, 2021



Prior to the announcement of the president’s nominee of MCES, feelings were divided among people who had hopes of making the list and their supporters.



With a committee report revealing the list of some individuals who were shortlisted for the president’s recommendation, some MCE hopefuls already had their hopes dashed while others saw a glimpse of victory ahead.



The president, through the Ministry of Local Government, finally released a final list of 260 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executive nominees on Sunday, September 19, 2021.



The committee report, coupled with the release of the final nominees' list, has seen pockets of disturbance in some areas where the choice of nominee did not go down well with some groups of people.



Chereponi NPP supporters burn party office to protest DCE nomination

Some supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Chereponi District of the North East region destroyed party structures in protest of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's nomination for District Chief Executive, DCE.



Zuwera Mada Nashiru was named new DCE as per the official list of nominees for the various Metropolitan, Municipal, District Assemblies, MMDAs, released by the Local Government Minister, Dan Botwe.



A video shared by Accra-based Citi FM showed irate party supporters pulling down a structure believed to be the district office of the party.



Other videos circulating online showed that the structure had been set ablaze, with reports indicating that the party chairman in the area was also attacked.



The police in a later statement announced that it has arrested some 12 persons in relation to the disturbances.



Nsawam traders reject President Akufo-Addo’s nominee



Some traders at Nsawam on September 17, 2021, staged a protest against the recommendation made by a committee to the President as their MCE.

The committee's report which recommended the incumbent MCE for the area, Isaac Buabeng, for nomination staged a demonstration to send a signal to the President ahead of the release of the official list of nominees.



At a press conference held after the demonstration, the traders accused Isaac Buabeng of failure to show much competence in the first term.







They believe that his continuous stay in office will impede the municipality’s progress as the workload will fall on only their Member of Parliament, Yaw Annoh-Dompreh.



The President in his final list of nominees however maintained Isaac Buabeng as Municipal Chief Executive for Nsawam Adoagyir.



Tema Central NPP supporters lock up party office over MCE nomination



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's nomination of a Metropolitan Chief Executive, MCE, for Tema was not been well received in the Tema Central constituency.

It caused some party faithful to lock up the New patriotic Party’s office on Monday with reports indicating that the doors had been braced with wood thus blocking entry.



Akufo-Addo as per the official list released on September 19, 2021, nominated Yohane Armah Ashitey as the MCE for Tema.



A Citi News report said the protesters were sympathisers of another candidate, Charles Boateng, who they believed deserved the slot because of his dedication to the party.







‘No Sowah, No NPP’ – Concerned Odododiodio youth chant against Adjei Sowah replacement



A group calling itself the Concerned Youth of Odododiodio protested against the removal of Accra Mayor, Mohammed Adjei Sowah.



This came after a former deputy Greater Accra regional minister, Elizabeth Sackey, was tipped to become the first woman Mayor of Accra based on the recommended Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) list that came out ahead of the President’s official list.

In a video that went viral on social media, scores of agitating men and women, clad in redhead ties and hand bands were captured chanting and protesting against the New Patriotic Party's decision.







They said they will no longer support the party if Mohamed Adjei Sowah is replaced.



“No Sowah, No NPP, No Sowah, No NPP, No Sowah, No NPP” the youth group chanted.



They then move ahead to sing a song as part of their protest against the imminent replacement of Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah as the Mayor of Accra.



Mr Adjei Sowah subsequently released a press statement distancing himself from the group while calling for calm.



The president’s final list confirmed the supporters' position as the Accra Mayor was replaced with Madam Elizabeth Sackey in the new list of nominees.