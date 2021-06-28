Here are some conspiracy theories against the population census

Some Ghanaians have failed to participate in the 2021 census due to some conspiracy theories

It has been alleged that some Ghanaians have blatantly refused to take part in the 2021 Housing and Population Census due to some conspiracy theories attached to it.



These citizens according to reports have not only cited various reasons for their refusal to partake in the exercise but also chased officers away from their homes.



Although it is unclear how these stories came about, officers on the field have reported that some citizens have vehemently refused to be counted for the fear of consequences attached to these theories.

The likes of North Tongu MP, Okudzeto Ablakwa, and a Resident Pastor of Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC-Koforidua) Pastor Musa Yahaya have stated some examples of these conspiracies theories.



The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has scheduled the 2021 Population and Housing Census for Sunday, June 27, 2021. It is expected to run till July 11, 2021, and meant to generate data that will be used in decision-making and planning for the development of the country and its citizens



Meanwhile these conspiracy theories have been enumerated below:



Some citizens believe that the Population Census is politically motivated



With the ‘politically motivated’ assertion surrounding the 2021 population census, some Ghanaians have shown a lack of interest in it.

Some citizens believe it is a diabolic scheme by the government to discover the political parties individuals are affiliated to.



The North Tongu MP revealed this at a stakeholder meeting in his constituency.



“So these are all conspiracy theories that have no basis at all, that are unfounded and it’s important that our people are told that this is purely for development, is for national planning so that we can have accurate data to pursue a scientific development path,” he bemoaned such assertions.



It can be recalled that Deputy Minority Chief, Ahmed Ibrahim alleged that the exercise has been designed by the Akufo-Addo government to fix certain communities in other jurisdictions considered to be the strongholds of the ruling NPP, which might favour them in the upcoming general elections.



He also accused the ruling NPP government of side-lining perceived NDC activists as enumerators and replacing them with NPP sympathizers.

Some Ghanaians believe it is a means of identifying suspects/criminals



There is a popular notion that the Population and Housing Census exercise is intended to help identify particular wanted criminals or suspects, a reason which has deterred many people from participating in it.



With much emphasis on the series of Western Togoland attacks, people are of the view that authorities are probably looking for some suspects.



There is the belief that the Bible frowns against it



It has been the case that some Christians have refused to participate in the 2021 Population and Housing Census because they believe that it is being counted as a sin.

These people have backed the assertion with scripture from Second Samuel chapter 24, where the Bible talks about how King David incurred the wrath of God for conducting a census.



This was revealed by the head pastor of Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC-Koforidua) Pastor Musa Yahaya during a sermon.



“Some Christians have claimed census is a sinful event in which must be avoided. This erroneous impression stems from the scripture of Second Samuel chapter 24 where the Bible talks about how King David incurred the wrath of God for conducting census. David incurred the wrath of God because he conducted a census for self-aggrandizement against God’s will,” he established.