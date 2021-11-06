Here are some 'scary' motor crashes captured at traffic intersections in Accra

• Road accidents have claimed more lives than even the novel Coronavirus

• The Ghana Police Service has set up CCTV cameras around the country to capture traffic offences



• President Akufo-Addo has asked road users to drive safely



In the past week alone, there have been more than one reported case of ghastly accidents that have claimed the lives of many people.



On Monday, seventeen people, including 10 children were confirmed dead in an accident involving a sprinter bus and an articulated truck in the Abofuor Forest in the Ashanti region.



The accident occurred at about 3:30 am when the Man Diesel truck with registration number GS 4339-17 collided head-on with the Kumasi-Daboya bound Mercedes Sprinter bus with registration number GT 6075-15.



On Tuesday, another accident occurred on the Kumasi-Techiman Highway when a bus collided with a KIA Rhino after which the bus caught fire and burnt some six persons beyond recognition.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reacted to this report in a tweet, “I have learnt with considerable sadness of the tragic accident, at Akomadan, that has claimed the lives of some 30 people in the early hours of this morning.



"I extend my condolences to families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery. I continue to urge all road users, especially our drivers, to drive safely always, and help reduce the spate of road accidents in the country," the president said.



While that still rages, GhanaWeb has chanced upon a video published by Citi TV on YouTube, that captures some very ‘scary’ accidents that occurred at traffic intersections, and as captured by CCTV cameras.



Here they are:



