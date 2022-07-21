Here are the 7 major upgrades at Asomdwee Park

A collage of the then proposed structures at the Asomdwee Park

The Coastal Development Authority, CODA, has disclosed that they have been given strict orders from the president to lead renovation efforts at the Asomdwee Park, the final resting place of late president John Evans Atta Mills.



The Authority in a July 20, 2022 statement signed by Chief Executive Officer, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, and titled ‘Redevelopment of Asomdwee Park,’ outlined efforts undertaken so far at the site over the last two years.



“The Coastal Development Authority, acting upon a directive from the President Akufo-Addo, prioritised the renovation of the burial grounds of the late Professor Atta Mills, former president of the republic.

“The Authority liaised with relevant state institutions in charge of state monuments before embarking on the renovation works,” the statement read in part.



It outlined seven areas – with respect to renovation and upgrades – some of which have been completed and others areas with work still ongoing.



The seven areas and status of work are as follows:



1. Redesign and construction of ICT lab, library, cafeteria and artifact buildings



(completed)

2. Construction of a concrete shed and replacement of alucobond panels over



tomb of the Late President. (completed)



3. Construction of fence wall and two restrooms for security staff (completed)



4. Construction of entrance for General Public & VIPs (completed)



5. Paving of 50-metre walkway to and around the tomb with porcelain tiles

(completed)



6. Asphalting of driveway to general entrance (ongoing)



7. Landscaping of general area around the tomb (ongoing).



The statement also addressed the raging issue of whether or not the mortal remains of the former president had been tampered with in the course of the renovations. Allegations to that effect have been leveled by some members of the Mills family and by opposition lawmakers.



“We wish to state that the grave was not opened and therefore no desecration of the body of the former President, H.E John Evans Atta Mills, has taken place,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the completed facility is expected to be handed over to the president for official commissioning on July 26, to coincide with the 10th anniversary of Atta Mills’ passing.



The National Democratic Congress has the Atta Mills Memorial Heritage that was founded months back to protect the legacy of the late leader but his aide Koku Anyidoho through his Atta Mills Institute is behind the collaboration with CODA to redevelop the Asomdwee Park.







