Here are the 9 highways, 7 bridges, 5 interchanges govt is working on this year

A photo of the Pokuase Interchange

Govt to complete unfinished road projects

Minister of Roads and Highways expresses gov't's plan to develop roads



Accra-Kumasi Road to be worked on this year



A new document from the Ministry of Roads and Highways has shown that this year, nine major road projects across the country will be undertaken by the government.



This, according to a graphic.com.gh report, would also affect construction works that are already at very advanced stages across the country, like the Accra-Kumasi dualisation project.



Already, the government, through the sector minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, has said the government is determined to develop the road sector.

He said many construction projects, including flyovers, bridges and roads, have also reached substantial levels of completion.



“Many of the projects throughout the country have reached the stage of substantial completion; that is, above 80 per cent. It is going to be a completion galore from now until 2024,” he said during the inspection of some road projects.



Roads



Among the captured roads in this document will be the Kumasi South and Western Bypass, the Kumasi Outer Ring Road, the Mamfe-Koforidua Road, the Oyibi-Dodowa-Somanya-Akuse Junction Road, the Accra Outer Ring Road, and the Asutuare Junction-Volivo Bridge Road.



The Eastern Corridor Road (Gbintiri-Kulungugu) and the Sawla-Wa road, are the rest that have been listed to be worked on in the year, the report adds.

Bridges



This year, there will be the construction of seven bridges.



The document explained that three of these bridges will be major projects, while there will be five new interchanges, all within the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area.



They will be the Adawso-Ekyi Amanfrom Bridge, which will stretch over the three-kilometre-wide portion of the Volta River and become the longest bridge in the country. These will include the Suame, Santasi and Airport interchanges.



The Buipe and the Yapei bridges, as well as the Daboya, Obuasi, Juanayilli and Nawunui bridges, will form the rest of the bridges to be constructed.

The report added that 42 road projects, between 12 and 96 per cent completion rate, would be continued in the year.



“The final feasibility study report will provide key inputs into the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Project,” the document revealed.



Some of the specific roads to be completed in the year are stated as follows:



“In the Ahafo Region, the upgrading of the 17-kilometre Atronie-Mim road is 58 per cent complete, while in the Ashanti Region, the upgrading of the seven-kilometre Nsuta-Beposo Lot Three road is 94 per cent complete.



“The upgrading of the 30-kilometre Menji-Bui Road in the Bono Region is 41 per cent done, while the upgrading of the 35-kilometre Atebubu-Kwame Danso-Kwadwokrom road in the Bono East Region is 12 per cent done,” the report stated.

A number of other major road projects around Tema and other parts of the country will also be worked on, the roads minister has said.