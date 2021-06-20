Here are the children fathered by our 5 Presidents under the Fourth Republic

The late Former President, JJ Rawlings and his family

Father’s Day is being marked today globally to appreciate and acknowledge the role of fathers and father figures in the lives of their children and in society at large.

As such, we take a look in this piece, at the Heads of State of Ghana’s Fourth Republic and the children they have fathered.



These presidents, aside from serving as fathers in their positions as presidents, they have served as role models for many and fathers for their children.



All 5 Presidents; the late Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor, John Evans Atta Mills, John Dramani Mahama and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have played significant roles in their various capacities in this democratic dispensation and we celebrate them on Father’s Day.



Below are the details:



Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings:



He was the first President under the fourth Republic. He ruled from December 31, 1981 to 1993. The late former President Rawlings left four children with his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.

Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings the first who is a politician and Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Yaa Asantewaa the second, Amina the third who is a lawyer and a member of the International Bar Association Chartered Institute of Arbitration, and the last; a son who is named Kimathi, who is into the oil and Gas business in London.







John Agyekum Kufuor







He is the second to take over from Jerry John Rawlings under the democratic regime. He was President from January 7, 2001 to January 7, 2009. He is married to Theresa Kufuor and has 5 children; 3 men and 2 women and has 8 grandchildren in all.



Saah Kufuor, John Addo Kufuor, Nana Ama Gyamfi, Agyekum Kufuor, and Owusu Afriyie Kufuor. Saah Kufour holds a degree in sociology from the London School of Economics, John Addo Kufour, is a Ghanaian businessman who formerly worked as a senior manager and consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Owusu Afriyie Kufuor is also a Ghanaian businessman, Nana Ama Gyamfi is an Entrepreneur, decorator, event planner and the brainchild of Afirkiko Restaurant and Rev. Edward Agyekum Kufuor who is an Executive Member of the Governing Council of the Asian-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry – AACCI.

He is also the President of Hannaba Ltd. And its subsidiaries and a Board Member/Director of Origin 8, a Ghana-based premier Advertising and Marketing Company.



John Evans Atta Mills:







He was the third President under Ghana’s Fourth Republic. He took over from John Agyekum Kufuor in 2009 but died in 2012 due to ill health. He was married to Ernestina Naadu Mills. Atta Mills had a son, Sam Kofi Atta Mills with Ruby Addo.



Sam Kofi Atta Mills lived in London and schooled at the Anglia Ruskin University. He came to Ghana to manage some projects for a firm and is a businessman.



John Dramani Mahama:





John Mahama had to step in to fill the void left by his predecessor, John Evans Atta Mills. He took over in 2012 and served a second term till 2016.



Though not much is known about his children; John Mahama is said to have 5 children with Lordina Mahama his wife; Shafik, Shahid, Sharaf, Jesse, and Farida. Shafik is the first son who graduated with a degree in media and mass communications. He is married and pursuing a career in media. Shahid is the second son but very little is known about him except the fact that he schooled at the University of Cape Coast in Ghana.



Sharaf is a footballer who signed a professional contract with Belgian top-flight side KV Mechelen previously. He plays for GPL club WAFA.



Jesse is the fourth and Farida the last. She is the only daughter of the couple and is a student.



In recent times however, news emerged about his son Rasheed Mahama who is a rapper and musician. He released his debut song titled ‘Bodam’.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo:







Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been the President of Ghana from 2016 till present. He is married to Rebecca Akufo-Addo and has 5 daughters; Gyankroma Funmi Akufo-Addo, Valerie Obaze, Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo, Adriana Dukua Akufo-Addo and Yeboakua Akufo-Addo.



There’s not much information about Akufo-Addo’s daughters who are mostly private but Gyankromah Akufo-Addo who is the oldest daughter who was born and raised up in the United Kingdom (UK). She is a product of Akufo-Addo’s first wife, Remi Kayode. She is the director of the Creative Art Council in Ghana.



Edwina Akufo-Addo is also President Akufo-Addo’s second daughter and the first daughter of Madam Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the First Lady of the land.



The rest of his daughters have very little information about them out there.