Here are the four Ghanaians who formally attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

L-R: President Akufo-Addo, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Lt. Col. Twumasi-Ankrah and Kwasi Kwarteng

On Monday, September 19, invited guests from all walks of life attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at the Westminster Abbey in London.

Millions across the world followed the event on TV, online and across social media platforms as the world paid its last respects to the British monarch who reigned for seven decades.



The event as expected was strictly by invitation, so much so that, even some world leaders were not invited – among others, Vladimir Putin and Emerson Mnangagwa, presidents of Russia and Zimbabwe respectively.



For most guests, they needed to be formally invited or have some role to play to merit a place in and around the venue of the event which took place on Monday, September 19.



GhanaWeb tracked the Ghanaians who found their way to the venue:



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo:

The First Couple were formally invited through Ghana’s High Commission in the United Kingdom.



The United Kingdom’s High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, confirmed that arrangement when President Akufo-Addo signed the book of condolence in Accra last week.



The president had stated that he was ready to travel to London to join the ceremony, true to his intents, he was in London along with other guests with the First Lady to witness the solemn event.



The president had earlier signed a book of condolence whiles flanked by the First Lady, a ‘ritual’ that almost all invited world leaders undertook.



Kwasi Kwarteng

British-born but with Ghanaian ancestry, Kwarteng was barely two weeks in his new role as the UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer (Finance Minister) before the Queen died on September 8.



Kwarteng, as a senior member of Prime Minister Liss Trus’ government had a prominent seat at the venue of the service.



He, however, courted controversy on social media after he was captured in a viral video smiling at a point during the ceremony. Angry social media users are calling for his head for desecrating what was a solemn occasion for the nation.



Lieutenant Colonel Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah



A Ghanaian-born officer in the British Army, Lieutenant Colonel Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah, was among the decorated soldiers who walked along with the Queen cortege as they escorted it after the funeral service to the burial place.

Twumasi-Ankrah in 2017 became the Queen Elizabeth II’s equerry, the first black man to hold this position. At official activities, including public visits and receptions at Buckingham Palace, the Equerry assists the monarch.



After Prince Phillip retired from public service, Major Twumasi-Ankrah supported Queen Elizabeth II at public events after the Duke of Edinburgh.



