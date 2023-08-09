Here are the house helps, boyfriends accused of stealing Cecilia Dapaah’s $1 million

Seven people, including house helps, of the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, have been slapped with 14 charges over the US$1 million, £300,000 and other properties, including Kente and pieces of jewellery, that were stolen from the minister's house.

The accused have been charged with a count of conspiracy, five counts of stealing and eight counts of dishonestly receiving.



They include Patience Botwe, the 18-year-old who is accused of stealing most of the money stolen from Abena Dapaah’s home; Sarah Agyei, the 30-year-old former house help accused of stealing some of the money.



The others are the boyfriends, ex-boyfriends and family relations implicated in the theft: Benjamin Sowah, 29, plumber; Malik Dauda,34, unemployed; Christiana Achab, a trader, Job Pomary, a mechanic, and Yahaya Sumaila, Excavator operator.



The accused persons were in court on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.



Job Pomary, the ex-boyfriend of Patience Botwe who was allegedly given GH¢1 million was full of smiles as he was entering the courtroom.

Yahaya Sumaila, another ex-boyfriend, who was hand-cuffed with Pomary, was more sober.



The current boyfriend, who allegedly got a Honda Pacific, had covered his face with a nose mask.



Patience Botwe, who was with his father, could also be seen trying to avoid being captured by the cameras.



BAI/OGB









