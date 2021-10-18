Here are the leading causes of road accidents in Ghana

• 2,126 people have died through road accidents in the last nine months, latest statistics from the MTTD have shown

• Both the MTTD and DVLA have attributed the fatalities to the non-adherence of traffic regulations



• DVLA CEO entreated motorists to be careful to prevent avoidable road crashes



Road transport is critical in our everyday lives because we move to and from one point to another for either work, business and so on.



Road accidents are recorded every day and the recent statistics from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) show that 2,126 people have died through road accidents in the last nine months.



There are some actions motorists undertake that lead to road accidents.

GhanaWeb in this article outlines some activities that cause road accidents in the country.



Below are the lead causes of road accidents



- Using a mobile phone while driving



- Overspeeding and overtaking on the road



- Drunk driving

- Distracted driver while driving



- Failure to wear a seat belt



These 'threats' were mentioned by the Chief Executive Officer of Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Kwasi Agyeman Busia, during a national consultative forum on road traffic crashes and review of road traffic Act 2004 (Act 683) and Regulations 2012, L.I 2180 in Accra.



He said these lead causes of fatalities are largely avoidable when the traffic rules and regulations are adhered to.

Mr Busia entreated both motorists and commuters to be on the lookout to protect their lives and to prevent avoidable road crashes.







