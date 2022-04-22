Here are the new legal fees issued by GBA

A section of some lawyers

A new directive on what clients seeking legal representation will be paying to their lawyers has been announced by the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).



The remuneration for legal services, the GBA said, must measure up to the value of the time spent or value created as determined by the economic environment in which the service is provided.



The fees are quoted in both Ghana Cedis and US Dollars and are to be applied to services rendered to both Ghanaian and international clients as prescribed by law, the GBA directive of Thursday, April 21, noted.



The directive read in part, “the essence of these guidelines shall be negotiation and agreement between Counsel and the client within the range prescribed below before the commencement of the provision of legal services. The law entitles every lawyer to reasonable compensation for his services.



“In negotiating for fees a lawyer shall adhere to these approved tariffs and shall avoid charges which either overestimate or undervalue the service rendered, though in legal aid cases, the poverty of the client may require a less charge or even none at all.



“The negotiation will take into consideration the nature and/amount of work involved and estimated time to be spent on it.



"The terms of payment may include a deposit of up to fifty percent of the agreed fees payable upon firm instructions being given to commence work unless the Client and Counsel agree otherwise,” the GBA statement stated further.

For initial consultation fees for Ghanaian clients, a "Senior Counsel (10+years) will charge GH¢2,000.00 maximum, Counsel (5-9 years) will charge GH¢1,500.00 maximum and Junior Counsel (under 5 years) will charge GH¢1,000.00 maximum."



For international clients, a "Senior Counsel (10+years) will charge US$500 - $1,000 maximum, Counsel (5-9 years) will charge US$375-$750 maximum and Junior Counsel (under 5 years) will charge US250-$500 maximum."



"Counsel may charge hourly rates for an extended Initial Consultation," the GBA statement stressed.



Find below the full fees presented to the mid-year review Bar conference:



