Here are the number of times popular presenters have had confrontations with guests

Johnnie Hughes of TV3 clashed with Stephen Amoah recently

TV hosts engage in verbal arguments with some guests

Andy Dosty once walked out an artiste over his rudeness



NPP threatens to boycott shows on TV3



In the year in review, there have been some instances in which some TV or radio presenters, or hosts, have clashed with some of their guests on live shows.



In the most recent cases, TV3’s Johnnie Hughes twice had confrontations with two guests, all of whom are from the New Patriotic Party’s camp, erupting into a situation where it is rumoured that the party has decided to boycott the New Day show on the channel.



But that has not been all of the instances of confrontations between hosts and guests.



In this GhanaWeb listicle, we bring to you some of the major ones as they were reported in the media.



Here are some of the predominant instances of guests on shows having confrontations with their hosts:



Koku Anyidoho and Nana Aba Anamoah



Things got a bit heated on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, edition of the Starr Chat show when host Nana Aba Anamoah asked her guest Koku Anyidoho if a message was sent from his end to his estranged wife on International Women’s Day.

Koku Anyidoho who had been evasive throughout the interview got incensed by the question and threatened to walk out of the studio.



Nana Aba: You didn’t make a post on International Women’s Day?



Koku: I had a problem with my phone.



Nana Aba: Did you wish your female friends?



Koku: Those that I could reach, I did.



Nana Aba: Did you wish your wife?



Koku: I will walk out of the studio, don’t annoy me. If you want me to disturb you, I will go. If you want to see the other side of me, you will see it. I don’t take no hostages.



An obviously livid Koku Anyidoho stood up and tried to pack his things to leave the studio but opted to continue the interview after the host apologized.



Serwaa Amihere and Murtala Mohammed

In early January of this year, Serwaa Amihere of GHOne TV clashed with the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Mohammed Murtala, with the latter calling the former a liar during a live show.



This was after Serwaa appeared to have come in short with information during the discussion on her show that morning.



Watch the confrontation here:







Johnnie Hughes and Stephen Amoah



Stephen Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, threatened to walk off the Wednesday, December 22 edition of TV3 morning show after what he perceived to be repeated heckling by the host of the show, Johnnie Hughes.



Stephen Amoah was unhappy with Johnnie Hughes’ preference to ask questions when he was addressing issues.



The first clash between the host and the lawmaker was during discussions on the Electronic Transaction levy.



“Can I continue, please? Can you allow me to concentrate on what I’m saying? What you are doing is not right. Let’s have fruitful discussions because if you don’t I will go home. I can leave the show. I’m trying to tolerate you but what you are doing is very wrong. It’s your show so if you like, I will leave the show. If you do, I’ll leave.

“Stop being cheeky. You are a moderator not part of the discussion so allow me flow and you can ask your questions later. Your style is outmoded and old so stop it. If you like take your show,” he said in anger.







Johnnie Hughes and Dennis Miracles Aboagye



There was a heated exchange between New Patriotic Party communicator, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, and the host of TV3’s New Day programme, Johnnie Hughes, on Thursday, December 23, 2021 edition of the program.



Dennis Miracles Aboagye was unhappy with a series of editorials done by Johnnie Hughes on the ‘Johnnie’s Bite’ segment of the show.



Dennis Miracles Aboagye who claimed to be doing a ‘review’ of the show since the year was drawing to a close, questioned the integrity of Johnnie Hughes.



He listed a number of instances where he claims Johnnie Hughes was biased and acted unprofessionally.



Watch the full encounter here:





Andy Dosty and Okesse1



Ace radio presenter Andy Dosty angrily sacked Okesse1 from the studios of Hitz FM when the musician appeared on his show for a scheduled interview.



A video of the incident which was circulated on social media captured a masked up Andy Dosty switching from his panelists to the artiste who was reported to have turned up late for the interview.



“Gentleman, how are you?” asked Andy Dosty to which the musician replied, “I’m good”.



The presenter, unsure of the right pronunciation of the name of the musician sought a clarification but that was followed with a suggestion to the musician who was not audible enough to get close to the microphone.



“Ah, massa, it’s everything okay?” a puzzled Andy Dosty asked – a question a soft-spoken Okesse1 seemingly did not get the import as it elicited an “oh, why are you asking that question?” response from the musician.



Watch the rest of the encounter here:



