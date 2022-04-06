13
Menu
News

Here are the seven Supreme Court Justices who threw out Assin North MP's case

Supreme Court Justices File photo of Justices of the Supreme Court

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Assin North MP's eligibility as lawmaker challenged

Gyakye Quayson to know his fate on April 13

Cape Coast High Court ordered new polls in his Constituency

On April 5, the Supreme Court unanimously dismissed an application filed by James Gyakye Quayson, embattled Member of Parliament for Assin North Constituency.

The court led by Justice Jones Dotse ruled that the MP’s application for review in a case in which his continued membership as a lawmaker is challenged.

The MP was essentially seeking for the apex court to set aside it's March 8 ruling that ordered him to file his defence in a case seeking to stop him from performing parliamentary duties. The court’s ruling held that the said application lacked merit.

Below are the Justices who ruled on the case:

Justice Jones Victor Dotse

Justice Agnes Dordzie

Justice Nene Amegatcher

Justice Mariama Owusu

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo

Justice Henrietta Mensah Bonsu and

Justice Yonni Kulendi

The seven-member panel will return on April 13 to rule on the substantive matter of an injunction filed by the petitioner, Michael Ankomah Nimfah, seeking to bar Gyakye Quayson from holding himself out as a representative of the people of Assin North in Parliament.

Nimfah, through his lawyer Frank Davies, on January 27, filed an interlocutory injunction against the MP from performing his parliamentary duties after a High Court in Cape Coast declared his seat vacant in July 2021.

James Gyakye Quayson had his seat declared vacant by Cape Coast High Court following the issue of dual citizenship in July 28, 2021.

Lead counsel for the MP, Tsatsu Tsikata, withdrew the motion on stay of proceedings after which it was struck out by the court.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dual citizenship is not the case against Assin North MP – Kwaku Azar
Supreme Court Justices rebuke Tsatsu Tsikata
Why Odartey Lamptey was ordered to give ex-wife GHC200K, cars and house at Dome
Muntaka challenges Bagbin's decision to refer absent MPs to Privileges Committee
Deeper Life founder slams church choir over ‘worldly’ dance, dresses
3 more years left on my contract at Dortmund — Otto Addo denies contract expiration reports
French tennis player slaps Ghana’s Nii Ankrah after losing match
Daniel Kofi Kyereh: The new Kevin-Prince Boateng of the Black Stars
Meet 68-year-old footballer aiming to play in Ghana Premier League
Good news for Ghana as Hudson-Odoi acquires Ghanaian passport
Related Articles: