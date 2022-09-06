Here is Aisha Huang's plush shop at Ahodwo in the Ashanti Region

Aisha Huang

Pictures of the plush shop of Aisha Huang popularly known as galamsey kingpin have emerged online following her re-arrest.

According to a 3news report, the building which is situated at Ahodwo is a Thai massage shop with the name ‘Jin Thai massage’.



This information comes following the arrest of Aisha Huang after four years after her deportation in 2018 back to China, for her involvement on illegal mining.



Aisha Huang was rearrested on September 5, 2022 for the same offences she was deported for 4 years ago.



She has been charged with undertaking small-scale mining operations contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) and providing mine support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, contrary to Section 59 and 99 (2) of the Minerals and Mining Act.







The court could not take into record the pleas of the four suspects because there was no interpreter to help translate proceedings for the Chinese nationals.

The accused persons were not represented by a lawyer.



Based on the circumstance, the lead prosecutor, Chief Inspector Detective Frederick Sarpong, prayed to the court for an adjournment.



The court adjourned sitting on the case to Wednesday, September 14, 2022.



