0
Menu
News

Here is Aisha Huang's plush shop at Ahodwo in the Ashanti Region

Aisha Huang1.png Aisha Huang

Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pictures of the plush shop of Aisha Huang popularly known as galamsey kingpin have emerged online following her re-arrest.

According to a 3news report, the building which is situated at Ahodwo is a Thai massage shop with the name ‘Jin Thai massage’.

This information comes following the arrest of Aisha Huang after four years after her deportation in 2018 back to China, for her involvement on illegal mining.

Aisha Huang was rearrested on September 5, 2022 for the same offences she was deported for 4 years ago.

She has been charged with undertaking small-scale mining operations contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) and providing mine support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, contrary to Section 59 and 99 (2) of the Minerals and Mining Act.



The court could not take into record the pleas of the four suspects because there was no interpreter to help translate proceedings for the Chinese nationals.

The accused persons were not represented by a lawyer.

Based on the circumstance, the lead prosecutor, Chief Inspector Detective Frederick Sarpong, prayed to the court for an adjournment.

The court adjourned sitting on the case to Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



NYA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration
Wakaso, Ati Zig, 9 other players who were dropped from latest Ghana squad
Police officer invokes curses on Mampong Police Commander over ‘wee’ claims
Rev. Boakye rains curses on wife, family
Watch how Asamoah Gyan, Anim Addo dressed as warriors to celebrate Eswatini King
Omanhene of Mankesim loses son 'attacked' by unknown assailants
Otto Addo names 29-man squad for Brazil, Nicaragua games
Ace Ankomah cautions Auditor-General
NDC, NPP are not accountable to Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo’s lawyer laments
Are we going to allow Aisha Huang to go again? - Ace Ankomah asks AG