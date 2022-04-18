Here is how much patrons paid for 2022 Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival

Hundreds of patrons participated in paragliding at this year's Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival

The annual Kwahu Easter Festival returned this year after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions it brought forth.

In the same vein, the fun-filled festival returned with all of its associated activities that make the Kwahu Easter festivities one of the most patronized annual events on the Ghanaian calendar month.



The Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival is one of the activities associated with the annual 3-to-4-day Easter festivities that have always given patrons memorable experiences.



Patrons who had been waiting to take to the skies from the Odweanoma Mountain have finally been treated to an aerial view of the Nkawkaw township.



With efforts by the Ministry of Tourism to rake in revenue from the Kwahu Easter festival, the Paragliding event served as one of the avenues for the ministry and its stakeholders to realise income from the festivities.



As stated by Daily Graphic, patrons at the 2022 Paragliding Festival paid between GH₵555 to GH₵565 for the entire experience.

As part of the price buildup, patrons were charged a general entry fee of GH₵5 and a cost of GH₵550 for a tandem paragliding flight.



Patrons who attended the festival with a car were also charged an extra GH₵10 for parking space.



The Annual Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival sees seasoned pilots from around the world invited to fly hundreds of patrons at Atibie Kwahu.



After taking to the skies patrons are treated to an aerial view of Nkawkaw before landing at the Nkawkaw Sports Stadium.



