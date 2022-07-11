Here is the list and images of Boko Haram jailbreakers

Some of the Boko Haram suspects

The Ghana Immigration Service, GIS, has published the images and names of some jailbreakers from a prison in Nigeria who are believed to be part of the Nigerian terrorist group, Boko Haram.

These persons freed by the Boko Haram rebels, on Wednesday, July 6, at Kuje Prison in Abuja are on the run and believed to be hiding in Ghana.



There were reports on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, of about some 900 inmates who escaped in a jailbreak at the Kuje Maximum Security Prison in Abuja.



The reports indicated that about 443 of the 879 escapees are still missing. Umar Abubakar, a spokesman for the Nigerian Correctional Service said, while hundreds of others have either been recaptured or turned themselves in at police stations.



Officials will “track all fleeing inmates and return them to custody,” said Abubakar.



Due to this, the Ghana Immigration Service in a statement urged the public to be on alert and report to the security agencies in case they identify any strangers around in town across the country.

“Considering current migration trends of Nigerians within the sub-region, it is likely most of the escapees will attempt to enter Ghana through both approved and unapproved routes," the statement signed by the Deputy Comptroller-General, Laud O. Affrifah said. “I have been directed to inform you to institute stringent measures at all points of Entry and intensify patrols to deter and intercept all escapees who will attempt to infiltrate the country.”



Find below the full statement from the GIS with photos and names of the Boko Haram suspects.







