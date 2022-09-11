Here is the schedule for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral

The late Queen Elizabeth II

The body of Her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is currently resting in the Ballroom at Balmoral Castle where she passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

As part of her final funeral rites, the Royal Family has announced a schedule indicating that her coffin will travel from Scotland to London on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.



The final funeral rites will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Westminster Abbey.



Before that, the coffin will travel to Edinburgh on Sunday by road to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will rest in the Throne Room until the afternoon of Monday 12th September.



The people of Scotland on Monday will have the opportunity to pay their last respect to the Queen at St Giles’ Cathedral following which the Royal Air Force will transport the coffin from Scotland to RAF Northolt in North London on Tuesday,

‘’ The Queen's coffin will then be conveyed to Buckingham Palace by road, to rest in the Bow Room. On the afternoon of Wednesday 14th September, the coffin will be borne in Procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where The Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall until the morning of the State Funeral,” the Royal Family in a publication in its website said.



The Queen will lie in state at the Westminster Hall for public viewing until the day of her funeral on Monday, September 19, 2022.



"During the Lying-in-State, members of the public will have the opportunity to visit Westminster Hall to pay their respects to The Queen. On the morning of Monday 19th September, the Lying-in-State will end and the coffin will be taken in Procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, where the State Funeral Service will take place,” the statement said.



The Queen will be conveyed to Windsor Castle where she will be laid to rest at the St George’s Chapel.