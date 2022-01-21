Here is what L.1 2177 says about the transportation of explosives

Truck carrying explosives involved in an accident

13 people confirmed dead in Apiate explosion



Over 500 people rendered homeless



An incident involving a truck carrying mining explosives that led to the loss of 13 lives at Apiate close to Bogoso in the Western Region, has raised a lot of concerns about whether or not safety measures were considered before the transportation of the dangerous content.



Per reports, the truck which was heading from Bogoso heading towards Kinross, collided with a motorcycle, about 140 Kilometres from its destination, leading to an explosion.



This tragedy has brought about the question about compliance issues as provided for under the Minerals and Mining (Explosives) Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2177).

The LI under the Minerals and Mining (Explosives) Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2177) provides Regulation, application, licensing, storage and general administration, and GhanaWeb outlines the specifics as far as what the LI states with regards to the transportation of explosives is concerned.



Per <>b/>Regulation 33— (Permit to transport explosives);



(1) A person who holds an operating licence under regulations 22 to 27 may apply for a permitted asset out in Form P in the Second Schedule to transport a specific type and amount of explosives. (2) A person who transports explosives under a Form P permit shall give notice to the Chief Inspector about the type and amount of explosives to be transported at least forty-eight hours before the explosives are transported.



Also, regulation 27 gives details for operating licence for the transportation of explosives





Regulation 27—Operating licence for transportation of explosives



(1) A person shall not transport explosives if that person does not have an operating licence granted for that purpose by the Commission (2) The licence shall be obtained on application to the Commission. (3) The application shall (a) be in writing as set out in Form K in the Second Schedule; (b) be made by an explosives manager; and (c) include an acceptable operating plan in accordance with these Regulations. (4) The operating licence is (a) valid only for the area and for the period stipulated in the licence; and (b) subject to renewal on application. (5) The application for the renewal shall be the same as for a new licence and shall be (a) in writing as set out in Form K in the Second Schedule; and (b) made to the Commission not later than one month before the end of the year. (6) The licence shall be renewed if the applicant satisfies the conditions for the renewal of the licence.



Meanwhile, it is yet to be established, whether or not there were any breaches on the part of the parties involved in the transportation of the said mining explosives by the DAF Van.







According to police preliminary investigations, a DAF truck with registration number WR 2252-18, that was transporting explosives from the MAXAM Company, Tarkwa, to Chirano Gold Mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.