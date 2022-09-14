Here is why Aisha Huang, others were denied bail

Aisha Huang

The court on September 14, 2022, denied Aisha Huang and 3 other accused persons bail.

The three are facing two charges of mining without license and sale of minerals without a license.



The Court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah said the reason, citing Article 96(5) of Act 30, is that the accused may not appear to stand trial or may interfere with any witness or evidence or hamper the investigations of the police in any way.



The judge explained that the first accused person; Aisha Huang, may interfere with evidence due to her influence in the country.



He added that the court may also refuse bail if the accused is likely to commit a further offence on bail or the offence the accused is charged with was committed whilst on bail.



In ascertaining whether or not an accused may appear to stand trial, he said the courts are again guided by the conditions in section 96(6).

These are; inter alia the nature of the accusation, the nature of the evidence available, the severity of the punishment if he is subsequently convicted, and if he has breached any previous bail requirement, whether he has a fixed place of abode in Ghana and is gainfully employed and if his sureties are competent enough.



He added that the severity of the offence has to do with illegal mining which has been committed by foreigners.



He said the state has been clear on the issue of galamsey which is affecting the ecosystem as everyone is complaining about the galamsey menace.



