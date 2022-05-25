Here is why Ghanaians won’t forgive NDC - Joshua Akamba explains

Joshua Hamidu Akamba

The National Organiser of the NDC, Joshua Hamidu Akamba has appealed to members of the opposition party to come together and form a formidable front that will win political power in 2024.

According to him, the need for the NDC to win the 2024 general elections to rescue Ghanaians from what he termed as severe hardship has become imperative given the current hardship in the country.



Speaking on the “Gumbe” show, Comrade Akamba stated that “Ghanaians will not forgive us as a party if we fail to rescue the country from the current hardship Akufo-Addo has put around our necks. As a party, we have a rescue mission to accomplish and this mission is to be able to win political power in the next election to salvage the ordinary Ghanaians from the unprecedented hardship.”



Comrade Akamba alleged that Ghanaians were being “murdered” by the Akufo Addo’s administration through unbearable hardship as a result of poor economic management and added that “aside the hardship, Akufo-Addo and his cronies are doing everything possible to take control of every mineral resource we have in this country under the “Agyapa” deal.”

He indicated that Ghanaians have clearly understood that the NPP used subterfuge and propaganda to win its way to power under the pretext that they had the men to turn Ghana into paradise.



“What is happening before our eyes under Akufo Addo is clear that the NPP does not have men who have the country at heart but those whose main mission is to loot the country’s resources,” he added.



He, therefore, encouraged members of the NDC and Ghanaians at large to have a renewed trust in the NDC as a beacon of hope to rescue the country from the hands Akufo-Addo’s mismanagement.