Here is why a passport cannot be used for SIM re-registration

Prof. Ken Attafuah, Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA)

• Ghanaians have begun the process of SIM card re-registration

• The exercise will end in March 2022



• the only identification card accepted is the Ghana National ID or ECOWAS card



Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Prof. Ken Attafuah has explained why a passport cannot be used as an identification card for the ongoing SIM card re-registration exercise.



He narrated that during the mass registration for the Ghana Card, a lot of passport holders in the country acquired it through improper means, making it an unreliable source of one’s identity.



He added that aside the improper means people used to acquire the passport, the booklet is the primary document which makes one eligible to travel across countries and not for identity.

He affirmed that for a superior index of one’s identity, the Ghana card is far ahead of a passport.



“A passport is a primary document for establishing your citizenship and eligibility to travel across borders but even so, you see visa requirements. There is a limit,” he said on The Point of View on Citi TV, on Monday, October 5.



“During the mass registration, there were people who went to registration centres with Ghana passports but were denied the right to register, because, upon interrogation, it was found that they were not Ghanaians.”



“It can be found to be procured through improper means and you cannot rely on it,” the NIA boss added.



Prof Attafuah also noted that, as a requirement of law, “wherever identification is to be established, a Ghana card shall be required.