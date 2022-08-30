Here is why the Ga wulomei are always barefoot

Numo Blafo Omaetu III, one of the most popular faces of the Ga wulomei of Accra, has explained the fashion style of his ilk and why the traditional chief priests only wear the colour white.

Speaking with Etsey Atisu on GhanaWeb TV’s People and Places, the Wulomo said that while there has not been any exact explanation to why they cover up their heads, he is aware that their caps signify their authority as chief priests.



“About the hair, actually, I don’t have an immediate explanation because I’ve asked and asked and nobody has given me any concrete reasons for covering the hair but it is something that has come to stay. It’s like the crown because you are the chief and at the same time, you a priest – a chief priest.



“Because before, it is believed that the Wulomo is the leader, is the chief, is the judge, before we gave the leadership positions to the chiefs and then we handled the spiritual sides of the lives of the people or the community,” he explained.



Numo Blafo III also explained why, as a requirement of Ga wulomei, their walk barefooted.

“Being barefooted is just making sure that you’re always in contact with mother earth and that is why in the past, the Wulomo doesn’t usually go out much. Most of the time, you only find him at the shrine house; he doesn’t go out. It is only these days that you can see a Wulomo so much… and even if he is going somewhere, he leaves very early and by sunrise, he is where he is supposed to be,” he added.



He speaks about even more details in the full video below:







EA/WA