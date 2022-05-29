Here's Ghana’s first presidential dispatch rider

Everybody wants an easier way to access their purchased items without the hustle and tussle of having to drive long hours in traffic or board vehicles.
Now there are ride-hailing cabs that serve the same purpose as dispatch riders to deliver goods and services.
As far back as the 1950s though, they were a thing and quite popular for that matter.
A rare photo credited to Neequaye Boye captured one of the dispatch riders who worked with Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.
The photo shared by #Kusum Gboo on social media shows a young David Dowuona Nortey beside his motorbike.
The caption indicated that David was Ghana’s first Presidential dispatch rider who worked with Dr. Nkrumah from 1955-1964.
Here’s the photo: