Here's a line-up of Friday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

Watch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

This Friday, GhanaWeb brings to you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Amma Bronin brings you the latest gist for this week on Nkomom Wo Ho; the repeat of Joel Eshun's conversation with some Ghanaians on their expectations for Otto Addo and Chris Hughton will also be aired.



Benefo Buabeng Abrantepa will come your way with his panellists on Bloggers' Forum.



Ernestina Serwaa Asante, host of BizTech will also bring you the story of Sarah Nyarko, a woman making it big in carpentry.

Stay tuned for these and more.



Watch the stream below:



