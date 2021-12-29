Here’s how much you need to pay to be a member of the National Cathedral

The National Cathedral is expected to be ready by March 2024

Ghana is building a National Cathedral

National Cathedral a fulfilment of a pledge to God, President Akufo-Addo says



$250 million to be spent in building National Cathedral



The ongoing construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana has come with it several questions and concerns on whether or not this is a necessary project to be undertaken by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, and especially now.



But the president has insisted that this project and the eventual construction of the state-of-the-art edifice forms part of a personal pledge he made to God.



The $250 million project, expected to be completed and opened on March 6, 2024, will provide a sacred space for formal religious activities of the State and symbolize the enormous contribution of faith to Nation Building.



But, GhanaWeb has chanced upon the details of one of the main pages of the official website of the National Cathedral that shows how people can become members of the project.



“Solidify your spot amongst the select few founding members of the National Cathedral of Ghana.



“This opportunity provides lifelong recognition on our Founding Member Wall, as well as many other fantastic benefits,” the introductory words on the Membership page of the website stated.

Titled ‘Limited Membership Levels’ it lists out the three types of memberships, as well as the benefits for each.



The three are Limited Founder, Limited Presidential, and Limited Chairman.



Limited Founder:



Under Limited Founder, which is for people who can pay $1000 to be members, the benefits are Lifetime entrance to the museum and gardens, 10% discount at the gift shop and restaurant, Priority Entrance, Reduced price on fee-based exhibits, Invitation to annual celebration banquet, and Recognition on the Founding Member Wall.



Limited Presidential:



Here, people who want to be known as Limited Presidential members will pay $5000 and will enjoy these benefits:



- Lifetime entrance to the museum and gardens



- 10% discount at the gift shop and restaurant

- Priority Entrance



- Free admission to fee-based exhibits



- Invitation to annual celebration banquet at a reduced price



- Viewing of special exhibits prior to being open to public



- Recognition on the Founding Member Wall



Limited Chairman:



With a fee of $10,000, a person can become a Limited Chairman member of the National Cathedral of Ghana.



With that, such a member will enjoy the following benefits:

- Lifetime entrance to the museum and gardens



- 10% discount at the gift shop and restaurant



- Priority Entrance



- Free admission on fee-based exhibits



- Invitation to annual celebration banquet for two



- Invite for two to the private reception following banquet



- Viewing of special exhibits prior to being open to public



- Recognition on the Founding Member Wall

- Priority listed for all Exploration trips



- Limited edition memento



- VIP tickets to all grand opening events



