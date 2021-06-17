Here's how this female journalist feigned vulnerability to escape robbery attack in Kumasi

Armed robbery cases have been on the rise lately and people are sharing their experiences

• Crime issues have flooded the airwaves lately, prompting many to share personal experiences

• A former journalist has shared hers as well, detailing how she feigned vulnerability to get her attacker off



• In the end, she advised people to be very conscious of their security while always being smart



As discussions on the rising cases of crime and robberies in the country flood news headlines, some persons are coming out to share their own experiences.



In one of such cases, Lily Ampofoa Annor, a former Kapital Radio anchor has narrated her ordeal of how while on her way home one evening at the Sofoline Interchange, she fell into the hands of an armed robber.



Sharing her experience through Facebook, she stated that she saw an unidentified man walking in her direction from afar, and by his looks, she got suspicious, reports ghanaguardian.com.



Lily narrated further that before she could think of what to do next, the gentleman had already accosted her.

At this point, the report added, she knew help would not come from anywhere since it was a quiet night following the rains that had fallen earlier.



Soon, she realized her ‘attacker’ “was about to say something” and so she hurriedly devised a strategy to stage a drama.



She wrote that she feigned crying, with the story that her mother was on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) with a condition that had drained her of all her monies.



“The way I acted, I think I would have been given a movie role if a camera captured me,” she sarcastically stated.



Like magic, she narrated how the man then started confessing to how his plan was to take money from her but from her sudden demeanor, he could no longer do so.



She added that the man wished her mother well and let her off.

She then used her experience to offer advice to people, stating that they must always be “security cautious” and "smart" since that could be their best ways out of such situations.



Read her full encounter below:



It was after 8pm and the place was dark as usual. The venue was the sofoline interchange. I had to walk for about 5-10 minutes to get home. I began the walking journey immediately I alighted from the Taxi.



After making some few steps, I saw a man coming towards my direction. His looks ( hair, dressing and walking) gave me a signal of who he may be but something he did prompted me the more.



I realised he also saw me from afar and as he approached me, he constantly turned to see if someone was behind him or watching. Apparently, it had rained and there was no one else on the streets.



I continued moving. He continued moving too. We were facing each other at a distance. But....he never stopped checking to see if some other person was coming behind him.

Then I knew all wasn't well. I said a prayer. A thought came that I should run backwards. I said to myself " To where? What if he runs after me. Me that I run like a tortoise?



So many thoughts at a time. Before I realised it he was right Infront of me. Looking back and sideways again. Then I begun a drama. " Oh Awurade. Gyi me maame oo. ( God please save my mother)



Amidst tears, before he could speak (cos he was right Infront of me and was just about to say something) I said... Bra me maame oo. )da hospital. Meho Sika nyinaa asa.



I told him whiles crying that my mum was at the hospital and that I have used all my money. I told him, I don't even have a pesewa but I don't even mind as all I want is for my mum to survive. I told him a man asked me to come and meet him here for money to help save my mother but I have waited saa. The way I acted, I think I would have been given a movie role if a camera captured me.



Bra opened his mouth norr, he said in twi that he really wanted money from me oo but me it is okay.



He told me ...Nyame nsa wo maame yare3 wai. (May God heal your mum)

I said Amen, moving away from him and thanked him.



Brothers and sisters, that is how I escaped a robbery attack. Be security cautious all the time. Be smart. It saves!