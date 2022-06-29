Here's how you can become a GhanaWeb Reporter

1
Wed, 29 Jun 2022

Anyone can be a GhanaWeb Reporter. You only need to download the GhanaWeb App, register and then start publishing.

For Bloggers, Journalists, Influencers, Celebrities, Charities or NGOs, you can have a Professional Reporter Account that offers you extra features including a monetized niche blog and a content performance dashboard to keep track of your earnings.

If you are not a Blogger, Journalist, Influencer, Celebrity, Charity or NGO, but you think you deserve a monetized niche blog, you need to fulfil the following requirements:

- Have a GhanaWeb Reporter account in your name

- Have a fully-filled profile page with a photo of yourself

- Have at least a post on your GhanaWeb Reporter page

- Have some engagement on your GhanaWeb Reporter page

- Abide by all GhanaWeb Reporter Terms of Use

Please send any further questions and concerns about the GhanaWeb Reporter to reporter@ghanaweb.com.

