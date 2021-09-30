Here’s the meaning of the Special Prosecutor's logo

Logo of the Office of Special Prosecutor

The logo of the Office of Special Prosecutor is a national symbol taken from Ghana’s coat of arms, Kissi Agyebeng, the current occupant of the office has explained.

According to him, the only difference between the coat of arms and that of the logo of the OSP is that the eagle in the OSP logo is not holding a shield.



“It is an eagle but this time, it is not holding a shield. This eagle is wild flying but in a swooping down incline. Just like the coat of arms, it represents an institution of strength, an institution of protectiveness overlooking the republic – that is what our coat of arms signifies – and that is what this logo signifies.”



To him, if an eagle is swooping down on Ghana as is the case in the OSP logo, it signifies that “if you engage in corruption, corruption-related offences, the OSP is coming for you.”

Parliament passed the law to establish the Office of the Special Prosecutor in November 2017.



The office is mandated to investigate and prosecute cases of alleged corruption and corruption-related offences under the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663).