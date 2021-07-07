Here's what every Nigerian should know before going to Ghana

Packing your bags and moving to a different country can be extremely difficult. It could also be an extremely beautiful experience if you have some useful tips to navigate your new space or new life.

MyNigeria's correspondent in Ghana stormed the streets of the capital, Accra to speak to the Nigerian community who shared some useful tips and advice to fellow Nigerians and other nationalities who intend to come to Ghana.



According to Evans, a Nigerian, one must have a solid business plan to execute and have some money for sustenance before moving to Ghana.



"If you are in Nigeria and you want to come to Ghana, make sure you have money. Ghana is an expensive place. You can't compare naira and cedis, so if you're coming to Ghana, prepare yourself and have a business plan. So don't just wake up and go to somebody's country without anything," he said.



Papa Jay, a cellphone repairer also stated that one should stay away from violence or corrupt activities and obey the laws of Ghana in order to enjoy a peaceful stay.

"Don't carry guns. For me, I repair phones. If your phone spoils now, I will repair it, no matter how long it has spoilt. Even if it spoils 20 years ago, I will fix it today. Be genuine and look up to God. Don't do any 'basa basa'. 'Basa basa' means, don't wave your body. If you wave your body, your body will wave you," he advised.



Watch the full interview below:



