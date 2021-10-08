Here’s what they don’t tell you about breast cancer screening

The month of October is the breast cancer awareness month

The Chief Executive Officer of Biomasys and a Genomics Specialist, Mkpouto Pius, has discussed the importance of breast cancer screening and why women really need to self-examine or have mammograms done regularly.

Speaking on the African Women’s Voices Show on eTV Ghana, she observed that a lot of women have heard that it is important to check for breast cancer even when there are no symptoms so that they can have it detected at the early stages in case it starts to develop.



However, they do not seem to understand the severity of the advanced stages of breast cancer, hence, they take it for granted and do not test regularly as has been advised.



Mkpouto took it upon herself to explain how dire the advanced stages of breast cancer are.

“Breast cancer starts in the breasts and then the cells start to grow and that is why we have the swelling of the breasts. Since those cells no longer obey the command that the genes give them to stop dividing, they will keep dividing and when the breast is no longer convenient for them, they will now detach themselves and spread to other parts of the body”, she said.



The health expert continued that, “They go through the blood to other organs and that is when you hear stage one, stage two, stage three or stage four. All those stages represent how far the cancer cells have reached so early screening and detection means that you catch it while it is still in the breast before it gets to other organs where no one wants to touch it because it is very risky”.



She concluded that breast cancer is not a death sentence, however, it becomes one when it is allowed to grow to its advanced stages.