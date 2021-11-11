Here's why John Mahama wants Ghanaians not to lose hope

• John Mahama addressed the country after his Thank You tour

• He says he admits there are hardships



• The NDC hopes to return to power in 2025



The former president, John Dramani Mahama, has urged Ghanaians to keep their hopes for this country’s wellbeing alive.



He said that he acknowledged that there is hardship in the country but that should not make people despair.



“Do not, out of avoidable hardship, and difficulties, despair to the point of losing hope and giving up on Ghana. Do not lose hope! Instead, I urge you to hope and work hard for a better Ghana and a better future under a new administration in 2025,” he said.



Speaking at an event to mark the end of his Thank You Tour of the country, John Mahama provided reasons for which the citizenry should be optimistic of the future; the kind that only the National Democratic Congress can give them.

“I’m talking about a future where your name, ethnicity, your tribe, your circumstances of birth, will not determine how you are treated in your own country, by your own government.



“I recall the words of the Most Rev Japhet Yaw Ledoh during my Thank You tour of the Volta Region, and I stand this evening to assure the people of the region and the nation at large, that all successive NDC administrations will continue to be national and people-centred ones, sharing the national cake equally and beneficially to all regions and to all parts of this country,” he said.







