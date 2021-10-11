Here's why canoe capsized on River Offin

The deceased have been retrieved and buried

• Two people died in River Offin after a canoe they were onboard capsized on Friday

• The NADMO officer in their district said 9 people were in the canoe instead of the expected 5



The Atwimoa Mponua District NADMO Disaster Control Officer, Maxell Adu, has revealed that an incident that saw some passengers die on River Offin was resultant of an overload of a canoe.



He indicated that nine people were in the canoe at the time it capsized, leaving two people dead.

According to him, the unfortunate incident wouldn't have occurred if not more than five people were on board at a time.



Speaking on 3FM’s Sunrise programme, Mr Adu said, "if the canoe had less than five people on board at the time, that incident would not have happened because not more than five people should be on that boat”.



“They were too much on the boat so the canoe collected the water and then it capsized. One of the dead was also swimming to safety but one of the colleagues who was drowning dragged him back," he continued.



He noted that the bodies of the two deceased; Holy and Isaac Kattey (Atom), aged 23 and 25 have been retrieved and buried.