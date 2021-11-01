Here’s why the police interdicted bodyguard for Madina MP, Inspector Agbavor

• Francis Xavier-Sosu led his constituents to demonstrate a week ago
• Madina MP declines invitation from the police to help with investigations
• Inspector Agbavor is said to have driven recklessly
Following the back and forth with regards to the attempt by the Ghana Police Service to arrest the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier-Sosu, the service has interdicted the bodyguard of the MP.
Inspector Daniel Agbavor, in a statement by the police, is said to have been interdicted on the grounds of alleged misconduct.
The statement clarified that the policeman’s actions endangered the lives of citizens.
“He is alleged to have recklessly driven into a crowd after a protest last Monday, 25th October 2021, in the Madina Constituency, directly endangering the lives of two Senior Officers and other civilians,” the police statement said.
The statement added that investigations have started into the action.
“The two officers have officially reported the incident to the Police Administration for investigations and possible disciplinary action,” it said.
In the meantime, a replacement for the position of bodyguard for Francis Xavier-Sosu, has been made to the Parliamentary Protection Unit.
