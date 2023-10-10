Hesse Ogyiri’s comments affirm President's support for the invasion of UTV - NDC MP

Dr Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has reacted to the invasion of UTV Studios by some members of the New Patriotic Party.

He has asked Ghanaians to forget about any form of punishment against the suspects who stormed the studios.



In a serious attempt to recall some incidents in the past, he asked about what form of punishment was given to those who invaded a court and attacked a judge in Kumasi some time ago.



He also recounted how the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Director was attacked without any form of punishment against those who did it.



He specifically slammed President Faung for dismissing Presidential Staffer Nana Hesse Ogyiri for endorsing hooliganism.



He posited that in any serious democracy, the presidential staffer would have been dismissed.



He made the remarks in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

Presidential Staffer Nana Hesse Ogyiri, in a social post, defended the invasion of UTV studios by some supporters of the NPP.



According to him, the NPP had previously submitted a petition to the station, expressing their concerns about the show.



However, he claimed that the petition was disregarded.



“You??? You??? You are condemning the invitation of the studios? When the NPP wrote a petition to the station raising concerns about the show…….it was opening thorn into pieces on LIVE television. When persuasion fails, force is applied.”



In his reaction, Dr. Apaak said “The only reason why a Presidential Staffer would openly and boldly endorse violence is because the President himself endorses same. If not, this guy should be fired.



He stated further “Does anyone truly believe those NPP thugs who invaded UTV will be punished under this USELESS Akufo-Addo/Bawumia gov’t? What happened to those who beat up Nanka Bruce; the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator; Raided a Court; Maimed citizens during the Ayawaso by-election?”