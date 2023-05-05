0
Menu
News

‘Hey Ibiza’ concert witnesses massive turnout

Hey Ibiza.jpeg File Photo

Fri, 5 May 2023 Source: newsghana.com

The most untamed music lovers and party audience headed to Alora Beach Club, where WatsUp TV hosted this year's edition of its annual party "Hey Ibiza" on Sunday, April 30, in partnership with Skymusic.

Following the popularity of the previous editions, this year's celebration maintained the theme of highlighting the vibrant music scene, food, and culture in a dynamic and festive atmosphere, with music, entertainment, and beach-themed decorations at its heart. The night also celebrated the growing beach lifestyle by bringing people together to enjoy the beauty of the ocean and the fun of a beach party.

Soundtracked by the hot and inviting sounds delivered by the festival's impressive performance roster that included Chi Chi DJ, DJ Mac Tonto, Endwd DJ, Grand Master Que, DJ Toyor, DJ Sly King, DJ Shoval, DJ Raya, DJ Denny, and headlined by Ghana-based Lebanese DJ mainstay, DJSky, festival-goers float comfortably through the iconic beach sand for an immersive experience that shines a whole new light on the country's most acclaimed festival landmarks.

"Hey Ibiza" is known for its thriving nightlife, stunning beaches, and electronic music scene, attracting tourists from around the world, especially party-goers and music lovers. Since its debut, the festival has created a dynamic, interactive experiences and a relaxed beach vibe for its audience.

Source: newsghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance
Watch Asantehene's departure to UK to attend Charles III's coronation
Gold Mafia: We don’t owe Akufo-Addo an apology – Al Jazeera suggests
Gold Mafia: We don’t owe Akufo-Addo an apology – Al Jazeera suggests
Hillary Clinton 'deeply concerned' by passage of Uganda's anti-LGBTQ+ law
Meet the NPP MPs who joined Alan Kyerematen's 'Aduro Wo So' walk
Ken Agyapong's lawyer pops up in US registration documents
Otiko Djaba speaks on Akufo-Addo’s 2018 ambassadorial job