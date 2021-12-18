‘Hidden clause’ in E-levy revealed, Ghanaians to pay 34% wealth tax

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Government to charge 1.75% on electronic transactions

Minority opposes E-levy



Finance Committee postpones debate on E-levy



Murtala Mohammed, the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, has made some startling revelations about components of the Electronic Transaction levy which is yet to court public attention.



Murtala Mohammed disclosed on Metro TV that bar the 1.75% charge which is widely circulated in the public, government intends to impose an extra 34% Ghanaians.



He explains that under a component classified ‘wealth tax’, government intends to deduct 34% on the total amount of electronic transactions done annually.

“There’s an aspect of e-levy government is not telling these people. They are going to be charging what they call wealth tax which is a component of the taxes on the e-levy. What it means is that at the end of the year, all the momo transactions you’ve done, they will add everything and charge you 34% tax on it.”



He laments that the ‘obnoxious tax’ will impose hardship on Ghanaians who are already reeling from the bad governance of the Akufo-Addo.



According to him, some members of Parliament are threatening not to patronize the mobile money platform if the government sees through its bid of passing the levy.



“I have heard MPs who say that if government uses its numbers to push through this bill, they will not do any momo transaction. They will rather sign checks. Momo vendors are also lamenting,” he said on Metro TV on Saturday, December 18, 2021.



He reiterated the position of the minority to oppose the levy in ‘any shape or form’ as they believe it will negatively affect Ghanaians.

“The appropriation was passed and its left with the e-levy. Our position is that we are not going to accept e-levy in any shape or form. We are getting our numbers and the people of this country will know that we are with them.



“On Monday we’ll have a full-blown debate on it and perhaps vote on it.” He added.



The Minority caucus in Parliament has been adamant with their view that the levy is draconian and a plot by government to deepen the woes of Ghanaians.



In a press release issued this month, the minority expressed total disapproval for the levy.



“It is true that we engaged. We were part of the engagement, but at that engagement, regrettably and unfortunately, on the matter of e-levy we could not have agreement and consensus. We believe that the e-levy is punitive, and will undermine our quest to grow a digital economy in seeking to tax transactions.”