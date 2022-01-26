High Court Judge angry with Savelugu MP for snubbing court

Abdulai Jacob Iddrissu

A High Court Judge in Tamale presiding over a case involving the Member of Parliament(MP) Savelugu was on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, angry over the conduct of the lawmaker

Hon. Abdulai Jacob Iddrissu was supposed to be in court in connection with the illegal possession of weapons during the 2020 polls believed to have resulted in some injuries and deaths



The case at the last sitting was adjourned to Tuesday, January 25, 2022 but the Hon. Abdulai Jacob Iddrissu failed to attend court for a criminal charge brought against him angering the trial judge, His lordship Richard Kogyapwah



It would be recalled that during the 2020 elections, a gun was found in an office purported to be for the then Parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Saveugu Constituency.



This was after a 17-year-old girl was killed in the process of Jubilation by members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Member of Parliament(MP) for the Savelegu Constituency Alhaji Jacob Iddrisu was indicted to stand trial at the Tamale High Court for possession of firearms without lawful excuse contrary to section 192 of the Criminal Offences Act.



However, when the case was called today Tuesday at the Tamale High Court, the Member of Parliament failed to attend.

His representative who was in court told the court the Hon. Jacob Iddrisu was in Accra performing some parliamentary duties and therefore could not make it for the court.



The state Attorney was angered by the lame excuse and asked that a bench warrant be issued for the attestation of the Member of Parliament but that was not granted by the court.



Speaking to the media in an interview on the proceedings in court, lawyer Sulley Sambian said“the judge is right in his re-statement of the law in relation to the equality of citizens before the law. I find the conduct of the MP most irresponsible. He may have escaped today but I am sure next time, he will not be that lucky”



Lawyer Sulley Sambian also stated thus: “it’s quite irresponsible for the MP to fail to attend court on the lame excuse that he’s attending to the parliamentary business. For Christ’s sake, the guy is being tried on indictment. That is quite a serious matter”.



The case has since been adjourned to Tuesday the 22nd February 2022 for case management.